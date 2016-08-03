Jason Mitchell has gotten himself in hot water with law enforcement.

According to reports, the star, who played Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton, is under investigation for allegedly attacking a woman in a Boston hotel. Police say they were called to The Ritz early Monday when an 18-year-old woman claimed Mitchell got rough.

The police report says she claimed the actor grabbed her arms, threw her to the ground by her hair, called her a bitch and then fled. The altercation reportedly started after the woman tried to crash a party Mitchell was having at the hotel, and when she was turned away she got extremely upset. Several witnesses say that the woman actually hit Mitchell first, with an open hand.

The Ritz has since banned Mitchell.

Check out the video above of Jason Mitchell just before this incident.

Source: TMZ|PHOTOCREDIT: TMZ, Getty

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Arrested For Attacking A Woman was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: