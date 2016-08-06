Toya Wright has laid her brothers to rest, in traditional New Orleans style.

Last Saturday (July 30), the reality star lost her brothers Ryan “Rudy” Johnson and Josh Johnson in a fatal shooting just after midnight in the 7th Ward.

As reported by CNN, New Orleans police told CNN they were called to an area just north of the French Quarter and found two males with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. The pair died at the scene, police said. Investigators said they have not determined a motive for the killings.

In addition to an out-pour of love via social media from T.I., Missy Elliot and K. Michelle, Wright’s ex-husband Lil Wayne was said to have flown to be by Wright’s side as he was close to her brothers as well. He allegedly did not attend the funeral to avoid a media spectacle.

Wright, who starred in Toya: A Family Affair and Marriage Boot Camp, is currently in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband Mickey “Memphitz” Wright.

But despite what’s going on in her personal life, she was in New Orleans with family dancing in a traditional second line funeral. Pictured in the video (above) from the parade is Phaedra Parks, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and friend to Wright.

“Don’t Let a day go by without telling your love ones you love them.. you don’t get those days back,” Wright said as a caption of a family photo with her brothers. Adding, “#RipRudy #RipJosh #family #stoptheviolence”

According to The New Orleans Advocate, the deaths of Rudy and Josh brought the number of homicides in New Orleans in July to 24 —the most in a month since July 2012, according to crime analyst Jeff Asher.

RELATED STORIES:

Heartbreaking: Toya Wright’s Brothers Reportedly Shot & Killed In New Orleans

Laid To Rest: Retired NFL Player Will Smith’s Life Celebrated In New Orleans

New Orleans 10 Years Later: An Infographic Of Hurricane Katrina By The Numbers

Toya Wright Memorializes Brothers In New Orleans With Second Line Dance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: