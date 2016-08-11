With their new album SremmLife 2 just a day away, Rae Sremmurd announced the “SremmLife 2 Tour” featuring Lil Yachty.

The 27-city tour kicks off in New Orleans and will wrap six weeks later in San Diego. Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi, and Lil Yachty will be joined by special guests in selective cities. Ear Drummer Records artists like Eearz, Bobo Swae, and Impxct will join the guys in every city except Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis.

SremmLife 2 hits store shelves tomorrow, August 12. Tickets for the “SremmLife 2 Tour” are on sale here. Check out Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty’s tour dates below.

Rae Sremmurd & Lil’ Yachty – “SremmLife2” Tour Dates

Oct. 1 – New Orleans, LA – Republic New Orleans

Oct. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Oct. 4 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Oct. 5 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Oct. 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Oct. 9 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Oct. 11 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Oct. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Oct. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Zombie Pub Crawl

Oct. 17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Oct. 18 – Toronto, ON – Sound Academy

Oct. 22 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Oct. 23 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Oct. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Oct. 25 – Richmond, VA – The National

Oct. 26 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Oct. 31 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Nov. 1 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Nov. 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Nov. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell @ The Complex

Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Nov. 8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

Nov. 9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Nov. 12 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Nov. 16 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

Rae Sremmurd & Lil Yachty Announce ‘SremmLife 2’ Tour Dates was originally published on globalgrind.com