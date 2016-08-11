Rae Sremmurd & Lil Yachty Announce ‘SremmLife 2’ Tour Dates

With their new album SremmLife 2 just a day away, Rae Sremmurd announced the “SremmLife 2 Tour” featuring Lil Yachty.
The 27-city tour kicks off in New Orleans and will wrap six weeks later in San Diego. Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi, and Lil Yachty will be joined by special guests in selective cities. Ear Drummer Records artists like Eearz, Bobo Swae, and Impxct will join the guys in every city except Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis.
SremmLife 2 hits store shelves tomorrow, August 12. Tickets for the “SremmLife 2 Tour” are on sale here. Check out Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty’s tour dates below.
Rae Sremmurd & Lil’ Yachty – “SremmLife2” Tour Dates
Oct. 1 – New Orleans, LA – Republic New Orleans
Oct. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Oct. 4 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Oct. 5 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Oct. 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
Oct. 9 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Oct. 11 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Oct. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Zombie Pub Crawl
Oct. 17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Oct. 18 – Toronto, ON – Sound Academy
Oct. 22 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Oct. 23 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Oct. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Oct. 25 – Richmond, VA – The National
Oct. 26 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
Oct. 31 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
Nov. 1 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Nov. 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Nov. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell @ The Complex
Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Nov. 8 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
Nov. 9 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Nov. 12 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Nov. 16 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory
The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)
1. Rae Sremmurd Are Brothers From Tupelo, Mississippi.1 of 12
2. Interestingly Enough, Tupelo, Mississippi Is The Birthplace Of Elvis Presley.2 of 12
3. Rae Sremmurd Are Signed To Mike WiLL's Ear Drummer label & Interscope.3 of 12
4. Rae Sremmurd Started Recording Music In Middle School.4 of 12
5. Before Mike WiLL Signed Them, They Were Working At Olive Garden.5 of 12
6. Slim Jimmy Is The Oldest. He's 20.6 of 12
7. Swae Lee Is Just A Year Younger Than His Big Bro...He's 19.7 of 12
8. Rae Sremmurd's Forthcoming Debut Project Is Titled "Sremm Life."8 of 12
9. Rae Sremmurd Is Actually Ear Drummer Spelled Backwards. Ahhh...It All Makes Sense.9 of 12
10. Their Earlier Recordings Were Curse Word-Free.10 of 12
11. When Their Family Fell On Hard Times, Rae Sremmurd Became Homeless.11 of 12
12. Kim Kardashian Loves The Song "No Flex Zone" So Much, She Posted It On Her IG.12 of 12
Rae Sremmurd & Lil Yachty Announce ‘SremmLife 2’ Tour Dates was originally published on globalgrind.com