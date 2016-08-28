Brandy Will Not Be Participating In The #SoGoneChallenge Anytime Soon

The rivalry between Brandy and Monica may be real.

On Saturday a fan of Brandy asked her on social media if she would participate in the #SoGoneChallenge, a free-style challenge where people rap to Monica and Missy Elliot’s 2003 hit “So Gone”. In addition to Monica herself doing the challenge, it’s also been done by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper.

“@4everbrandy Can you please do the Monica challenge”, the fan said. And Brandy simply responded with, “Chile bye.”

Rumors of these two being rivals have been swirling since their 1998 hit, “The Boy is Mine”, where they had a sing-off for the love of Mekhi Phifer (in the video). They addressed these rumors in 2015 after creating another song together, “It All Belongs to Me”.

“People are still asking, ‘Who was the boy?’ and ‘Who got the boy?’ There was no boy! It just was a song!” Monica said in an interview with HuffPost Live. “We played up the dramatics of it all, but I’m like, ‘Guys, we were 16 and 17.’ We’re 35 and 36 now. There was no boy and no beef… It started off as brilliant marketing and what started to happen was people started creating these skits and then our fans divided and it became this really real thing.”

Fast forward to yesterday, and they both have us confused.

In Brandy’s defense, she’s not a rapper, and really may not have been up to it. Nonetheless, on a positive note, Monica shut down haters in an Instagram post the same day.

“Still Working,” she says. “I couldn’t be more grateful.. Life will be filled with moments that you will never forget. The key to continuously being blessed is being aware of what you put out.. Negativity, envy, hate & jealousy are the key to an early demise.. What ever you spread amongst the world is sure to come back to you.. It’s up to you.”

Guess they’re gonna keep us guessing.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

