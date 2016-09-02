Watch As Alicia Keys Gets More Women — And Men! — To Join Her No Makeup Movement

Alicia Keys visited the Today Show Friday morning, and she was rocking the same fresh-face look that had everyone talking at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. The singer even got Today Show anchors Al Roker, Tamron Hall and Billy Bush to wipe their faces off on-air and join her no-makeup movement.

Keys first announced her plans to embrace her natural look in a letter published in May that read:

Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it??? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me.

The 15-time-Grammy-winner has been getting lots of love from fans since taking a stand against society’s beauty standards. Though she’s enjoying the freedom, Keys made it clear on Today that she’s not anti-makeup. “I love makeup… It’s not about that… I don’t want to be beholden to it.”

After going natural for a photoshoot for her new album, Keys said the experience made her feel “the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt.”

