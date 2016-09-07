Things just keep getting better and better for Teyana Taylor.

Besides continuing to work on her music—and setting new standards for body goals—the singer is set to appear in Kanye West‘s highly anticipated fashion show during New York Fashion Week. According to reports, Tey will exclusively walk in West’s “Yeezy Season 4 Fashion Collection Presentation” at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The GOOD Music artist has been on her grind for years, but ever since getting her second wind of fame for her jaw-dropping performance in Kanye’s “Fade” video, Teyana’s name has been on everyone’s tongue. On Tuesday, she showcased her banging body again in the visuals for her freestyle to Kanye West’s track “Champions.”

TT also made headlines recently for allegedly already being married to her fiancé Iman Shumpert. It’s pretty safe to say that Taylor is living her full dream these days.

SOURCE: Page Six | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Teyana Taylor Lands Another Career Changing Gig was originally published on globalgrind.com