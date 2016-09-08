5 Times Teyonah Parris’ Hair Slayed The Game

[anvplayer video=”4270533″]
Actress Teyonah Parris isn’t shy about her opinions, or her fashion, but she might be the most fearless when it comes to her hair.
The Chi-Raq star often takes to Instagram to show off her freshest looks, from box braids to a natural ‘fro. Here are five times she’s given us major hair envy.
Parris attended Afropunk Fest donning a purple-dyed afro to show off her free spirit.
She attended the Survivor’s Remorse season three premiere wearing beautiful braids with little white flowers braided into them.
Parris matched a bright summer dress with some adorable pigtail buns.
The actress attended BET’s Black Girls Rock! with this incredible ‘do.
And of course, she slayed the classic bantu knots.
Parris is giving us major goals on all fronts. Find out more about what makes this rising star tick with Global Grind’s The Formula, above.
