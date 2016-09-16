Is Karrine Steffans The Reason Behind This R&B Diva’s Divorce?

It’s been a while since Karrine Steffans‘ name has been brought up in some drama, but alas, she’s caught up in another couple’s divorce scandal.

After Mary J. Blige filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs, rumors began to surface that Steffans was the cause of the split, with sources claiming she was sleeping with Isaacs throughout the marriage. But the former video vixen denies having any part in the dramatic split. She took to Instagram to make it clear that although she has been friends with Isaacs for a long time, she lives a different life now and has no involvement in the break-up.

Steffans posted, and deleted, “These blogs don’t cover any of that though. Of course not. They’d rather make you think I’m a horrible person. They’d rather try to break me and hurt my family. And this is why I stay to myself. No, I have never had an inappropriate relationship with Kendu Isaacs. No, he has never cheated on his wife with me. Yes, we are friends and have been for 10 years. Naturally, when his friends heard about his marital troubles, we all rallied around him to show support. Divorce is painful. I’ve been through three marriages and I understand the gut wrenching agony the end of a marriage causes. I sincerely wish Kendu and Ms. Blige peace and love, no matter the outcome, and I would appreciate not being dragged into the gossip. Thanks.”

In an exclusive interview with Bossip, Steffans revealed, “I have known Kendu for 10 years, through mutual business associates and friends. I consider him a friend, yes. Not a close friend, but a friend nonetheless.” On whether or not he’s ever helped her out financially, she denied it, saying, “Why would I need anyone to do that? That doesn’t make any sense.”

She continued, “[The story being “leaked”] is not the right term; the right term is made up, and I don’t know who did this but it had to be someone who has something to gain by it. I’m not a detective so, I don’t know [what the motive was]. But divorces are messy and anything and anyone is fair game, especially when there are millions of dollars at stake.”

Isaacs filed a petition earlier this week seeking spousal support, but MJB said she wants the court to block him from getting it.

Messy.

SOURCE: Bossip | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Is Karrine Steffans The Reason Behind This R&B Diva’s Divorce? was originally published on globalgrind.com