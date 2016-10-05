[anvplayer video=”4243457″]

Nate Parker has been in the spotlight a lot in the last couple of weeks to defend his past and promote his movie The Birth Of A Nation, the story of the largest slave revolt in American history.

When Nate was 19 years old, he was charged and acquitted of rape, but the court of public opinion decided to retry him right after his movie broke records by getting the most money for a film ever to be shown at Sundance Film Festival.

Thanks to its release this Friday, Nate finds himself back in the spotlight after giving an emotional interview on 60 Minutes; but what does the cast think about the controversy surrounding the movie?

I spoke with Gabrielle Union, Aja Naomi King, Aunjanue Ellis, Armie Hammer, Colman Domingo, and Penelope Ann Miller, and they all had the same thing to say: this movie is bigger than any one person and his or her personal opinion.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla. The Birth of A Nation hits theaters Friday, October 7th.

Gabrielle Union & Cast Of ‘The Birth Of A Nation’ Talk How They Got Through Filming The Nat Turner Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com