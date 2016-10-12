Janet Jackson, 50, confirmed her pregnancy Wednesday, sharing a peek at her growing baby bump in an exclusive photo in PEOPLE Magazine.
In the image, Jackson stares into the distance with her hand gently placed under her belly.
“We thank God for our blessing,” she announced. This will be Janet’s first child with Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana. The couple married in 2012.
In April, Jackson shocked fans when she delayed her “Unbreakable” tour for personal reasons. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know,” she said in a video posted to Twitter. “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”
Reports surfaced that the star was on bed rest following months of keeping a low profile.
We’ll just have to stand by to see what the stork brings. Will it be a bouncing baby girl or boy?
SOURCE: PEOPLE Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
Oh Baby! Janet Jackson Confirms Pregnancy At 50 was originally published on newsone.com