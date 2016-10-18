Shawty Lo’s Autopsy Report Reveals Cause Of Death

Just weeks after Shawty Lo‘s death, the official autopsy report reveals the Atlanta rapper died of blunt force trauma to the head, TMZ reports.

While official toxicology reports have not come in, the Fulton County Medical Examiner reports a prescription bottle labeled “Promethazine,” but filled with Percocet and Vicodin, was found on his person.

The medical examiner also claims the rapper’s body emitted a strong smell of alcohol once opened. However, the official toxicology results are not in yet, the report says.

TMZ, which obtained the autopsy report, also says two women riding in the vehicle with the rapper asked police at the scene if they could retrieve cash from Lo’s pockets; they left behind $16.

Shawty Lo, whose formal name was Carlos Walker, died in a fiery car crash when his 2016 Audi crashed through a guard rail ramp off I-285 in Atlanta on September 21. His hits include party anthems “Dey Know” and “Foolish.”

