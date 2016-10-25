Former Spring Valley High School Student Calls Attention To Girls Of Color In The School-To-Prison Pipeline

One of the South Carolina students at the center of the infamous 2015 Spring Valley High School police arrest that went viral is raising awareness about girls of color in the school-to-prison pipeline.

The Huffington Post met with Niya Kenny, the student who spoke out and urged classmates to record Richland County Deputy Ben Fields violently arrest a 16-year-old female student over her refusal to turn over her mobile phone or leave the classroom. One year later, Kenny, now a high school graduate, interns at the African American Policy Forum, a nonprofit think tank focused on achieving equality.

Kenny was arrested for “disturbing a school” and until September faced the possibility of being prosecuted for simply speaking up. She told The Post that condemning the officer’s excessive use of force made her aware of the school-to-prison pipeline, and she stands proud today of her actions.

“Honestly, if I could go back, I wouldn’t change anything,” she said. “It was like the universe brought me there that day.”

Many school districts nationwide have zero tolerance policies that disproportionately affect Black students. An abundance of law enforcement officers assigned to schools step into the disciplinary process—often for minor, nonviolent offenses—to arrest students.

In September, President Barack Obama announced a set of tools for school districts and police departments to eliminate the unnecessary use of officers in schools for nonviolent incidents.

The Post said Kenny now works alongside Kimberlé Crenshaw, a co-founder of AAPF and a law professor, who underscores that people focus on Black boys in the pipeline but fail to recognize that girls of color are suspended at six times the rate of White girls.

“Niya’s case alone is simply a powerful example about how leadership skills and courage and the ability to reason right from wrong … get turned into a justification for bringing them into the juvenile justice system,” Crenshaw stated.

She added: “[Black] girls in particular tend to run into trouble because they’re seen as defiant, they’re seen as having an attitude or being in need of discipline rather than being rewarded and recognized for exercising leadership.”

Ultimately, the U.S. Department of Justice got involved in the Spring Valley case and the charges against Kenny and her classmate, Shakara, were dropped. The DOJ reached an agreement with the Richland County Sheriff Department, in which the sheriff’s office will provide annual training on de-escalation and unbiased policing to its deputies who serve schools.

SOURCE: Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Judge Slams Schools For Fueling School-To-Prison Pipleline

Report: Spending On Incarceration Far Outpacing School Funding

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 26 photos Launch gallery 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 1. Kathryn Johnston, 92 Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. Tarika Wilson, 26 Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. Shereese Francis, 30 Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. Shantel Davis, 23 Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. Alesia Thomas, 35 Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Malissa Williams, 30 Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. Darnesha Harris, 17 Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. Shelly Frey, 27 Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. Miriam Carey, 34 Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. Yvette Smith, 47 Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50 Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. Aura Rosser, 40 Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. Tanisha Anderson, 37 Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66 Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. Natasha McKenna, 37 Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. Janisha Fonville, 20 Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. Meagan Hockaday, 26 Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. Alexia Christian, 25 Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. Sandra Bland, 28 Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. Gynnya McMillen, 16 Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. Symone Marshall, 22 Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. Korryn Gaines, 23 Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. Deborah Danner, 66 Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. Alteria Woods, 21 Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. Charleena Lyles, 30 Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22 Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Former Spring Valley High School Student Calls Attention To Girls Of Color In The School-To-Prison Pipeline was originally published on newsone.com