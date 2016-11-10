Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Welcome Baby Girl & Her Name Is…

UPDATE: Thursday, 11/10/16, 1:42 P.M. EST

She’s here!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have welcomed their first child together. According to E! Online, their baby girl, named Dream Renee Kardashian, arrived at 9:18 a.m. PT, weighing 7 pounds 5 ounces via C-section.

A source revealed that the couple’s new bundle of joy is “gorgeous and has tons of hair!” Renee is also Chyna’s middle name.

Like mother, like daughter.

It’s almost that special time for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

The reality star and her fiancé are at the hospital, getting prepped for the arrival of the first Kardashian heir. According to reports, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were the first to arrive at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., where Chyna is set to give birth.

Chy, who is going to deliver the baby girl via C-section, was scheduled to give birth early Thursday morning. Momager Kris reportedly hired a bunch of bodyguards to protect Rob and Chyna and the baby from being photographed.

However, there are cameras ready to record the birth for a TV special, but some of what they want to shoot violates the hospital’s protocol, TMZ reports. Kourtney Kardashian had her births filmed for KUWTK, so they shouldn’t have an issue convincing the hospital to allow them to record the newest arrival.

Congrats to Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, and stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ, E Online

