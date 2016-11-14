With Donald Trump‘s surprising win over Hillary Clinton last week, the world seems to be getting more and more mean-spirited everyday.

A California middle school teacher is under fire after being recorded telling minority students that their parents would be deported, leaving them to be placed in foster care following Trump’s victory. According to reports, the physical education teacher at Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School in South Los Angeles was recorded making the threats by a sixth grade student who used a cell phone in the class.

In the audio, the substitute teacher can be heard saying, “If you were born here, then your parents gotta go, and they gonna leave you behind. You’ll be in foster care.” The full recording has not been released in its entirety, but the teacher appears to threaten to provide information on students’ families to immigration authorities at one point in the recording.

After one student asked, “How are they going to find me,” the teacher responded, “I got your phone numbers, your address, your mama’s address, your daddy’s address. It’s all in the system, sweetie. And when they come and there’s an illegal, they gotta go.” One student claims that the teacher just made the racist threats to get the attention of an uncooperative class. Watch the video below of the audio and reaction from a parent:

Several parents filed complaints against the teacher to the Los Angeles Unified School District and the substitute teacher has been fired since the recording was released. Check out some of the audio above.

Source: Occupy Democrats, New York Daily News |PHOTOCREDIT: Getty

SMH: Teacher Caught on Tape Telling Students They Will Be Deported was originally published on globalgrind.com