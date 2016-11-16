Legal Advertising-Estate Notices 11-16-16

Estate of CARMELLA G. MAGNELLI, deceased of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, No. 02-16-05365 Gerard Magnelli, Executor, 233 Park Avenue, Clairton, PA 15025 or to Rosemary L. Corsetti, Esquire, Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney, PC, One Oxford Centre, 20th Floor, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of CLIFFORD LAUGHLIN FAIR, a/k/a CLIFFORD L. FAIR, deceased of Verona, Pennsylvania, No. 02-16-05712. Mary Margaret Fair, Executrix, c/o Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C, One Oxford Center, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Tener, Van Kirk, Wolf & Moore, P.C., One Oxford Centre, Suite 2100, 301 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of MARTHA V. ZAJAC, deceased of 125 S. 19th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. No. 02-16-06038. Alfredo Shaheen of 147 S. 19th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Administrator or to American Wills & Estates, Lloyd A. Welling, Esquire, Birmingham Towers, Suite 302, 2100 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

