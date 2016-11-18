Clarence Thomas Isn’t Here For Your ‘Newly Discovered’ Rights

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas believes the court has too often granted rights to people not found in the Constitution.

At a dinner in Maryland on Thursday honoring the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Thomas spoke to the audience filled with Federalist Society members, saying that conservative judges should limit the powers of the Supreme Court, the Daily Mail reports. As an example, he claimed the decision last year to make same-sex marriage legal across the country (which both he and Scalia dissented), is an example of the Supreme Court overreaching.

He said at the dinner, “With such unchecked judicial power, we leave it for the least accountable branch to decide what newly discovered rights should be appended to our Constitution.” He urged the crowd to “be dedicated to the unfinished business for which Justice Scalia gave his last full measure of devotion.”

Thomas continued on, saying that “these words spoken and written by Justice Scalia should not be the final word written in support of originalism and constitutionalism. Rather, they ought to be a prologue.”

Most of the Federalist Society’s 40,000 members hoped to have Scalia’s seat filled by someone more liberal, especially since many expected Hillary Clinton would become president. However, society president Eugene Meyer says that Barack Obama‘s nomination for the seat, Judge Merrick Garland, looks unlikely after “Hurricane Trump.”

SOURCE: Daily Mail

