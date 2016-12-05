Trump taps Betsy DeVos for education secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to nominate Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, USA Today reports.

“Betsy DeVos is a brilliant and passionate education advocate,” Trump said in a statement.

He added: “Under her leadership we will reform the U.S. education system and break the bureaucracy that is holding our children back so that we can deliver world-class education and school choice to all families.”

DeVos, who is chairwoman of the American Federation of Children, said she is “honored” to help with Trump’s “vision to make American education great again.”

“The status quo in education is not acceptable,” she stated. “Together, we can work to make transformational change that ensures every student in America has the opportunity to fulfill his or her highest potential.”

DeVos has a record of supporting school choice initiatives, and tweeted that she opposes Common Core, CBS News reported.

She emphasized her position on Common Core on Twitter:

Many of you are asking about Common Core. To clarify, I am not a supporter—period. Read my full stance, here: https://t.co/qB2nAXvX0B — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) November 23, 2016

SOURCE: USA Today, CBS News

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: