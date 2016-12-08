Author/entrepreneur reveals how to reach the maximum

Oakland, Calif. (BlackNews.com)—Many people today seek personal motivators to help them succeed in their business and personal endeavors. Few realize the power to change resides within. This is the central message of Harold Leffall Jr., well known author, entrepreneur, business coach and speaker, who is on a mission to remind people, “You are enough.”

As an entrepreneur who built a multi-million dollar business and former host of popular radio talk show, “Faith and Business,” Harold offers business coaching and personal success courses to anyone who wants to build new businesses by re-discovering their hidden talent. The empowerment coaching includes business plan development, proposal writing and coaching to learn the nuances of entrepreneurship. The coaching period unfolds as an alliance and partnership to help the client reconnect with their inner wisdom and discover their own answers.

