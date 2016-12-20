CITY OF WESTLAND

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE TESTING

LABORER POSITIONS

Notice is given that the City of Westland shall conduct Civil Service testing to create a list of qualified applicants for filling future laborer positions. Qualified individuals must complete a job application and submit a resume to determine eligibility; only those individuals who fulfill minimum requirements will be tested. Minimum requirements: Commercial Driver’s License with A endorsement preferred or obtained within six (6) months from date of hire, High School diploma or GED equivalency, Certificate (25-48 credit hours resulting in certificate), or Associate’s degree in any skilled trades preferred; or the equivalent education and/or work experience. Work is performed primarily outdoors and in all types of weather. Must be able to work overtime, including weekends and holidays. Competitive pay and comprehensive benefits package. For placement on Civil Service Eligibility List, applicant must successfully pass all testing. The City will limit Civil Service testing to the first fifty (50) applicants, based on date of submission of application and resume, who meet the minimum requirements. Your completed application, a resume including five (5) references will be accepted beginning 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Office of Personnel, City Hall, City of Westland, 36300 Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185-2016. The application process shall run from 10 a.m. January 3, 2017 through 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2017 after which time no applications shall be accepted. Application for employment may be found on City website www.cityofwestland.com.

EOE

