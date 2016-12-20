Q&A with Heiress Hair Studio Owner Tiffany D. Beard

On April 12, 2015, the grand opening for Heiress Hair studio opened in Dearborn Heights. The owner of this modern and chic salon is hairstylist Tiffany D. Beard. The mayor of Dearborn Heights presented Beard with her first dollar along with acknowledgments of opening up a salon in the city. She serves as a huge inspiration to women of color who dream to own a business one day. This hairstylist/salon owner is truly one of a kind. Beard’s uplifting and encouraging spirit inspires those around her.

She is able to balance both being a single mother and business owner with grace.

How old were you when you first decided to do hair?

I started doing hair at a very young age, but I was in high school when I started building my clientele.

How did this profession capture your interest?

I loved the fact that I could use the gift I had to make others feel more beautiful.

How many years have you done it professionally?

Even though I feel like I’ve been a professional since working in my home, I’ve only been licensed for two years.

What encouraged you to open up your own hair salon?

I felt like I was finally ready to open up my salon after my divorce and wanting more for myself and for my kids, while giving others the opportunity to better their life as well.

Has this always been a dream of yours?

It wasn’t always my dream, because for many years I didn’t think I was good enough as a hairstylist to work in a salon, let alone have my own salon.

What do you enjoy the most about being a hair stylist and salon owner?

I get to do what I love every single day.

Why did you decide to name your salon Heiress? What is the story behind it?

I decided to name my salon Heiress, because I wanted to start a movement. For women to know that we are Queens and to recognize the power we have if we work together to lift each other up and to stop tearing each other down. Heiress means, a female heir, especially to vast wealth. I want to create a new mindset!

Who or what inspires you to keep going each day?

Myself mostly, but all the ones that believe in me. I feel I’m showing others that it’s possible to go after your dreams and accomplish your goals.

What is your ultimate goal in the future for the salon and as a hair stylist?

To be able to provide a vast space for stylist to live out their dreams, to be able to help as many as I can reach their full potential and to open up salons nationwide under my brand Heiress Hair Studio! #Mission

What is your secret to maintaining the balance between being a business owner and a mom? How are you able to manage it all?

God, and a lot of meditation to keep myself balanced. It’s very hard, but I’m learning to take it one day at a time!

What advice do you have for those who are interested in getting into the cosmetology business?

I will tell them to go for it, it is a lot of work to build but it will be worth it at the end! I am a witness.

Tiffany D. Beard also sells her own line of hair, which is called Heiress Virgin Hair. The hair’s price ranges from $45-$110. Heiress Hair Studio is located at 23622 Van Born Rd., in Dearborn Heights. To access further info about the salon, go to heiresshairstudio.com, follow them on Instagram @HeiressHairStudio, or like them on Facebook @HeiressVirginHair.

