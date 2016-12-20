Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

There are many accolades that one can receive within the entertainment industry and one of the most prestigious is the honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of the greatest entertainers in Hollywood history have their own special star and now one of HB’s favorites, Viola Davis, is set to have her name memorialized along Hollywood Boulevard as one of the newest Walk of Fame stars.

If you’ve been paying attention over the last 10 years or so, you know that Viola Davis has steadily made her way to the top of the Hollywood A-list. Whether she is stealing scenes in supporting roles in films such as her first Academy Award nomination for 2008’s Doubt with Meryl Streep or the lead actress centering a film, such as her second Oscar nod for 2011’s The Help, Viola Davis has proven that she is one of the best actresses of her generation. Not content with just killing it in feature films, in 2014 she teamed up with Shonda Rimes to star in the hit ABC series How to Get Away with Murder, which earned her an Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the first black woman to do so.

So in listing her accolades, it’s safe to say that she is incredibly deserving of her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to The Grio, Davis will be the first person to receive a star in 2017 and the ceremony is scheduled for January 5th.

You can catch Viola Davis next in her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Fences, co-starring Denzel Washington, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, How to Get Away with Murder will return in January after its hiatus since the fall finale in November.

