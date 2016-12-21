Arts & Culture Calendar

MCG Jazz Night

DEC. 23—Get ready to celebrate the holidays and welcome in the new year with MCG Jazz Night at Rivers Casino Drum Bar, from 9:00 p.m. to midnight. The Holiday Jazz Party will be celebrated by Thomas Wendt Quartet featuring Don Aliquo, Jr., and will be the last event until next February!

MCG for the Holidays

There are now four ways to shop for the holidays at MCG: 1) Visit mcgjazz.org to enjoy 30% off the 30th anniversary merchandise collection and MCG Jazz music. Help us continue celebrating by purchasing items such as a limited edition “Jazz is Life” t-shirt or laser cut wood lamp. Enter promo code MCGJAZZ30 while selecting your merchandise to receive your discount. This offer will be valid until Christmas Day (Dec. 25). For more upcoming holiday promotions, like our Facebook page. 2) Beat the line at the concerts by ordering and reserving your poinsettias ahead of time online at mcgjazz.org or by calling the box office at 412-322-0800. Your poinsettia will be waiting for you when you arrive for the show! 3) Call or visit the MCG Jazz box office during any weekday to purchase MCG Jazz concert tickets, albums and merchandise! Call 412-322-0800 for hours of operation.

Tropical New Year’s Eve

DEC. 31—Wallace’s TapRoom & Hotel Indigo, 123 Highland Ave., East Liberty, presents a **NO COVER CHARGE** Tropical New Year’s Eve celebration featuring The Flow Band’s Reggae Jam Rock from the island of Pittsburgh from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Feast on complimentary Caribbean-style passed finger food, a complimentary Champagne Toast and party favors at midnight. The Flow band will be rocking the house from 9-12:30 a.m. The restaurant will be open for those that want to come for dinner prior to the evening event. For more information or reservations, call 412-665-0555.

