Bids and Proposals 12-21-16

INVITATION FOR BIDS:

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT:

INVITATION FOR BIDS – CONTRACT #ACHA-1501

INTERIOR RESTORATION OF VACANT DWELLING UNITS AT PARK SHELDON

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified firms for INTERIOR RESTORATION OF VACANT DWELLING UNITS AT PARK SHELDON. Bid Documents will be on file and may be obtained after Tuesday 27/December/2016 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday 29/December/ 2016, at 10:00AM at Allegheny County Housing Authority Central Office, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, PA 15222. Bids are due by 2:00 PM. local time on Tuesday, 10/January/2017 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The ACHA encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Legislative & Regulatory Monitoring and Consulting Services

RFP# 125-52-16

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Legislative & Regulatory Monitoring and Consulting Services

RFP# 125-52-16

The documents will be available no later than December 12, 2016 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 1:00 P.M., January 5, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement

Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

December 28, 2016

1:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

SALE OF SURPLUS EQUIPMENT

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

The following surplus equipment will be offered for sale to the highest bidder(s):

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION 170106 – SALE OF SURPLUS

Personal Computers, AV

Equipment, Rider Scrubber, Ford F350

Bids are due in to the CCAC Purchasing Department no later than 2:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2017.

For more information, contact Mike Cvetic at mcvetic@ccac.edu.

Community College of Allegheny County

Purchasing Department

800 Allegheny Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR

GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR OCCUPIED REHABILITATION

RFQ #2016-17

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC), the nonprofit real estate development instrumentality of The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP), hereby request responses from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

General Contractor for Occupied Rehabilitation

RFP #2016-17

The documents will be available no later than December 12, 2016 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., January 19, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer Procurement Department

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre proposal meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street, 9th Fl. Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

January 5, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

President & CEO, Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporatioin

