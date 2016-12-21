Business Calendar 12=21-16

SBA Women-Owned Business Registration

DEC. 21—The Pittsburgh District office of the U.S. Small Business Administration will host its monthly hands-on workshop for 8(a) HUBZone and Women-owned certification programs, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its Pittsburgh offices, 411 Seventh Avenue Suite 1450. Attendees can review the requirements and application process with the staff specialists. The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 412-395-6560.

ONGOING through DEC. 31—The Pennsylvania State Police are asking interested women and minorities to join those applying for the next cadet class of state troopers. To be eligible for written examinations scheduled for February 2017, interested parties must submit their applications by December 31, 2016.To view a complete list of prerequisites, to contact a recruiter, or to submit an application, visit http://www.PATrooper.com. Cadets earn $1200 bi-weekly during training. The starting salary for a new trooper is $58,962 per year along with excellent health care benefits.

