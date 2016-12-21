DC mayor signs ‘Death with Dignity’ bill; now up to Congress

The D.C. Council approved the “Death with Dignity” bill in November, and Bowser signed it Monday.

The bill would allow patients with six months or less to live to request lethal medication from their doctors.

The bill now goes to Congress, which will have 30 days to review it. If Congress doesn’t take action during that time, the bill will take effect.

The bill could test the District’s ability to advance a liberal local agenda with Republicans controlling the presidency, the Senate and the House. Congress can undo city laws by passing a disapproval resolution or by amending other legislation.