Help Wanted 12-21-16

IT Administrator

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Airport has a position opening for an IT Administrator at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Complete information about this position is available at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/ACAA_employment

The advertisement period ends on December 20 2016.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority offers a competitive compensation package.

EOE / M / F / D / V.

Behavioral Health and Wellness Specialist

The Midwife Center for Birth and Women’s Health in Pittsburgh, PA seeks a Behavioral Health and Wellness Specialist to join The Center’s team of midwives and nurses in providing person-centered, holistic care to clients. Soon be the nation’s largest free-standing Birth Center, The Midwife Center is committed to the midwifery model of care and providing care to a diverse population. Minimum qualifications include Pennsylvania Licensure as a Master’s level clinician (LPC, LCSW, LMFT) and at least 3 years post-graduate experience. For complete job description please go to: https://midwifecenter.org/about-2/jobs/. Please send cover letter and resume to Ann McCarthy, CNM, MSN, Clinical Director a.mccarthy@midwifecenter.org.

Duolingo, Inc. seeks following in Pittsburgh, PA:

Director of Business Development: (i) managing & facilitating resources & people to expand company’s technology business principally in the Americas; (ii) developing new business models & revenue sources; (iii) finding, contacting & developing business opportunities in & for the Americas; (iv) managing all sale systems; (v) liaising & negotiating, principally in the Americas, w/ business & technical contacts, merchandisers, major mobile partners & service providers. Extensive U.S. & int’l travel req (approx 15-20x/yr totaling approx 15 wks). Job #20162

Native Programmatic Designer: (i) internalize & apply Duolingo’s visual design style & user experience philosophy to advertising; (ii) manage & implement visual design & user experience of Duolingo’s proprietary native programmatic advertising formats; (iii) design all programmatic marketing materials (including media kits & RFP decks) for use by Sales & work w/ VP of Business Dev to target prospects in North America & Europe; (iv) oversee all end-to-end campaign processes, analyze marketing data & clearly communicate insights to senior mgmt & internal stakeholders; (v) lead media planning, execution & negotiation of deal terms for all programmatic campaigns across N. America & Europe; (vi) work w/ 3rd party data vendors (e.g. Google, Nielsen) to supply & segment audience data & perform detailed cohort analysis on existing audiences; (v) track metrics of implemented designs & explore solutions to improve designs. Extensive U.S. & int’l travel req (up to 2x/month or 50% per year) to supervise sales meetings & deliver proposals. Job #20167

Software Engineer, Ph.D. (multiple openings): (i) generate ideas for product changes that improve key metrics; (ii) work w/ our world-class design team to prototype these ideas; (iii) write code to turn prototypes into high-volume production applications; (iv) work on the Incubator, Duolingo’s platform for crowdsourcing the creation of language courses. U.S. & int’l travel req approx 3x/yr, 2-3 days/trip, to job fairs & conventions/conferences. Job #20161

Software Engineer, Ph.D. (multiple openings): (i) generate ideas for product changes that improve key metrics; (ii) work w/ our world-class design team to prototype these ideas; (iii) write code to turn prototypes into high-volume production applications; (iv) work in Growth team to increase daily active users. Job #20164

Senior Software Engineer (multiple openings): (i) generate ideas for product changes that improve key metrics; (ii) work w/ our world-class design team to prototype these ideas; (iii) write code to turn prototypes into high-volume production applications; (iv) work on Duolingo for Schools, Duolingo’s platform for educators. Travel req 1-2x/yr, 2-3 days/trip, for job fairs/int’l conferences. Job #20166

Product Manager 1 (multiple openings): establish a strategy for growth in specific markets of interest, incl. China, India, Japan, Russia, Mexico. Guide design, implementation & analysis of innovative products. Collaborate w/ designers on mocks, usability studies & product tradeoffs. Maximize efficiency of engineering team while maintaining flexibility in planning & process. Analyze product metrics to help determine best course of action, short & long term. Manage cross org collaboration w/ marketing & business development & manage external expectations. Job #20165

Email resume to jobs@duolingo.com. Refer to Job# in subject line.

Firefighter

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Airport has a position opening for a Firefighter at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Complete information about this position is available at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/ACAA_employment

The advertisement period ends on December 26 2016.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority offers a competitive compensation package.

EOE / M / F / D / V.

Manager, Contracts & Insurance

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Airport has a position opening for a Manager, Contracts & Insurance at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Complete information about this position is available at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/ACAA_employment

The advertisement period ends on December 26 2016.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority offers a competitive compensation package.

EOE / M / F / D / V.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: