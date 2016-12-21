Hill, Homewood communities provide unique holiday shopping experiences

Time is quickly running out for the opportunity to participate in the Hill District and Homewood’s unique holiday shopping experiences. Friday Dec. 23 is the final day for the Hill District Holiday on the Ave located on the first floor of the Hill Community Development Corporation offices; 2015–2017 Centre Avenue. Friday Dec. 30 the Homewood Holiday Market located at the corners of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street will end with a week of Kwanzaa themed activities.

The second year for the Holiday on the Ave, the pop up storefront featuring a variety of retailers in one location kicked off Nov. 26 during Small Business Saturday. In addition, this year to the Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. shopping times, Dec. 15 a Hill District Holiday Mixer was held at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue. “Activities like the pop up store front and Holiday Mixer at the EIC allows us the opportunity to provide local entrepreneurs a venue where they can conduct business at a prime spot during the busiest shopping cycle of the year,” said Diamonte Z. Walker, Hill CDC Program Associate.

Other sponsors of the Holiday Mixer that included food, festivities and the vendors were the Hill District Consensus Group, the Hill Credit Union, the Hill House Association, the Hill YMCA and Urban Innovation21.

The Homewood Holiday Market, hosted by NSide Out Spaces and the Minority Networking Exchange kicked off Dec. 3. Operating Thursdays through Saturdays activities take place inside four repurposed shipping containers.

1 2Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: