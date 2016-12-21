Legal Notices 12-21-16

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (“ALCOSAN”) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications (collectively, “Qualifications Submittals”) from Engineering/Consulting firms interested in providing On-Call Professional Engineering Services for the Authority’s Energy Recovery Facility Improvements.

The On-Call Services consist of engineering/design services to provide for repairs or modifications to the Energy Recovery Facility (ERF). The selected firm(s) will be required to provide all services necessary to prepare analyses to assess cause & solution of problems, prepare plans & specifications to effect the solution/repair, prepare cost estimates, provide bid phase support, and construction phase support, as required by the Owner on an as-needed basis. The term of the services is two (2) years.

The services are typically related to upgrade or replacement of various components to the existing fluidized bed incineration system and energy recovering pressurized steam system. The various components include the boiler feed pumping system, the demineralized water make-up system to the boilers, the make-up and pre-heated air system, tube bundle economizer equipment, turbine generator equipment and air pollution control equipment. Other potential services include performing emissions control and testing, system performance evaluations and existing conditions assessments.

Eight (8) hard copies of sealed Qualifications Submittals and one electronic copy (CD) are required. Qualifications submittals must be received by ALCOSAN no later than 2:00p.m. on January 18, 2017.

A non-mandatory informational meeting shall be held at the offices of the Authority at 2:00p.m. on January 9, 2017.

Submittal requirements and more information on this request for qualifications can be seen on the Authority’s website at www.alcosan.org. (RFQ information is under “Business Opportunities.”) The requirements include using SF330 forms and submission of cost information.

Hard copies of Qualifications Submittals and the electronic copy on a disc should be addressed as follows:

Statement of Qualifications for

On- call Engineering Services for Energy Recovery

Facility Improvements. Capital Account S-442

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

Procurement Officer

Late and/or noncompliant Qualifications Submittals will not be accepted for any reason. To enable ALCOSAN to efficiently evaluate the Qualifications Submittals, Proposers must strictly follow the required format in preparing their Qualifications Submittals.

Questions and requests for clarification regarding this Request for Qualifications

(“RFQ”) must be directed, in writing, to:

Suzanne Thomas

Allegheny County Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh PA 15233

Email: suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org

Responses to all general questions and requests for clarification will be posted on ALCOSAN’s website. ALCOSAN will provide, in writing, any clarifications, changes and/or other information deemed to be necessary as addenda to this RFQ.

All questions must be submitted by January 10, 2017 by 4:30p.m.

ALCOSAN encourages third party certified businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged, women and service-disabled veteran small business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The On- Call Professional Services Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, women, and service-disabled veteran-owned small business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Supplier Diversity Policy are MBE/WBE participation goals are 10-25% and SDV goals are 3% of the total value of the On- Call Professional Services Firm’s services. A copy of ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy Statement is available upon request.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

David W. Borneman, P.E.

Director, Engineering and Construction

