Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke On Instagram

It has only been a week since the world lost beloved TV icon Alan Thicke to an unexpected heart attack. Friends, family and fans alike were shocked and saddened by his untimely passing, as tributes to the actor have poured in from those who worked with him and knew him well. One person who had a very close relationship with Thicke was his former daughter-in-law Paula Patton, who shared a very moving and heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

Paula Patton and Alan Thicke’s son, singer Robin Thicke, were married for almost nine years and together as a couple for over 20 years, so it’s safe to say that she developed a very strong bond with the Growing Pains star throughout the years, meeting him when she was just a teenager.

Alan Thicke’s funeral service was held earlier this week and featured a host of A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, the cast of Growing Pains, Bill Maher and Kris Jenner. Like Robin Thicke, who posted his words of admiration for his father following his death, Paula also took to Instagram to share what he meant to her and more. She is also the mother of Alan Thicke’s grandson Julian, who she shares custody of with Robin Thicke.

You can read Paula’s touching post BELOW:

I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life. I loved and respected him so much! So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit. ❤️ A photo posted by Paula Patton (@paulapattonofficial) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

We here at HB continue to send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the entire Thicke family during this difficult time.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2917953/popular-youtube-star-adam-saleh-kicked-off-delta-flight-for-speaking-arabic/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2917816/skai-jackson-why-him-premiere/

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: