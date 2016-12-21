Review: Will Smith is at his best in “Collateral Beauty”

If you thought “Pursuit of Happyness” (2006) or Seven Pounds” (2008) were the foundation of Will Smith’s serious acting career, then you must see “Collateral Beauty”. The film is a tear-jerking cinematic conglomerate of loss, love, and luminous hope.

In “Collateral Beauty”, a marketing executive, Howard Inlet (Smith), becomes isolated and extremely emotional after losing his young daughter. His tragedy and grief spills over into his professional life as he tries to find the meaning of life without his little one.

Even with the opening weekend box office flop, whatever Smith was paid, was not enough. In “Collateral Beauty”, he fills the holiday season with warmth, love, and tears of joy and sorrow. Something that was once a questionable transition from rapper to actor has blossomed into a seasoned career. I am never disappointed when Will Smith is in a movie. This film is just one of his better roles.

Be prepared to cry. I’m talking about a hard cry, where snot might be involved. You know the Viola Davis cry, the one she does in almost every episode of “How to Get Away with Murder”. Tissue is highly recommended.

“Collateral Beauty” hits home a little harder for parents. I have never experienced the death of a child. But, this movie gets you to thinking. How do you properly function after losing something that you created? The emotions run high in this film, especially for anyone who has dealt with losing a child or closed loved one.

Helen Mirren continues to prove why she is the fiercest of them all. She has the fine age of Cicely Tyson and the grace of Jackie Kennedy. It was such delight to see her alongside Smith and the amazing cast, including Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley, Edward Norton, and Naomie Harris.

In the movie’s defense, it went up against “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in the box office during opening weekend. What other movie would have even came close to a Star Wars movie? That box office fight was fixed. Christmas weekend will be the perfect opportunity for people to catch “Collateral Beauty”.

