Stevie Wonder to be celebrated with naming of Detroit street

Superstar entertainer to unveil “Stevie Wonder Avenue” street sign during ceremony with Mayor Mike Duggan and City of Detroit officials and dignitaries today

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, city officials, local dignitaries and Motown alumni and family members will be among the special guests joining legendary Motown superstar Stevie Wonder during a public street naming unveiling ceremony planned for noon on Wednesday, December 21 at the corner of Milwaukee Ave. and Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Stevie Wonder Tribute Committee Chairwoman Sharon DuMas made the announcement.

Open to the public, the celebratory event will include comments from Mayor Duggan, John Conyers and other special guests, performances by Cass Technical High School and the Detroit School of the Arts’ Achievers Ladies Ensemble and will culminate with Stevie Wonder unveiling the new ‘Stevie Wonder Avenue’ sign at the corner of Milwaukee Ave. and Woodward Ave. Additionally, artwork inspired by Stevie Wonder and created by the Henry Ford Academy high school students will be displayed at the event.

“We have been planning for this exciting day for more than two years,” said DuMas. “This public tribute and celebration is our small way of letting the world know just how proud we are that Stevie Wonder and his groundbreaking talent came from our community.”

“I never imagined that in my lifetime this honor would be bestowed upon me. I didn’t, but God did. I am so thankful and filled with gratitude that that the city where I grew up would give me a forever moment- a moment that is captured on Milwaukee Street and in my heart. I am overjoyed,” expressed Stevie Wonder.

A much-beloved American icon, Motown Records signed Stevie Wonder—Stevland Morris—at just 11 years old in 1962. His first #1 pop and R&B song, “Fingertips, Part 2” debuted in 1963 and was followed by a number of other hits. Regarded as a musical genius, Wonder has sold over 100 million units, had 32 #1 singles, and won an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and 25 Grammy Awards. Stevie is also recognized for his philanthropic contributions. He has received the “Distinguished Services Award” from the President’s Committee on Employment of Handicapped People, spearheaded the realization of “Martin Luther King Day” as a national holiday, is a designated United Nations Messenger of Peace, with a focus on persons with disabilities, and has been honored with The United States’ highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Stevie Wonder recorded his earliest songs at Hitsville U.S.A., which is located less than one mile from where he will be honored. “Stevie Wonder, his life story and his musical genius have inspired millions of people around the world,” said Robin Terry, Chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum. “Naming this street in his honor is reflective of the profound impact that he has had on both the city of Detroit and Motown’s legacy.”

Motown Museum announced in October that it would undergo a $50 million expansion growing the Museum to a 50,000-square-foot world-class tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a state-of-the art performance theater, unrivaled recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by world renown architects and exhibit designers.

The unveiling event will begin in a heated tent in the Center For Creative Studies Parking lot at the corner of Baltimore Ave. and Cass Ave. The reveal will take place immediately following the remarks at the Northeast corner of Milwaukee Ave. and Woodward Ave. Public parking for the event will be located in the Center For Creative Studies parking structure on Baltimore Avenue.

