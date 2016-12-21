‘Voice’ singer Grimmie’s family sues venue over her killing

O

RLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The family of “The Voice” singer Christina Grimmie is suing the promotional company and the Orlando venue where she was fatally shot while signing autographs.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2ig4iAS ) reports that Grimmie’s family filed suit Tuesday against AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue, accusing them of failing to take adequate security measures.

The 22-year-old Grimmie finished third during season six of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2014, and her videos on YouTube have garnered millions of views since then. She was shot to death after giving a concert in Orlando last June, by a man, Kevin Loible, who then killed himself.

The newspaper reports that a spokesman for The Plaza Live venue couldn’t be reached for comment.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/