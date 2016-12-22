DTE Energy gifts $6 million to agencies to assist customers in the cold

The Heat and Warmth Fund and United Way for Southeastern Michigan to receive funds for customer assistance

DTE Energy today announced it is donating $6 million to Michigan outreach agencies to help low-income residents across the state of Michigan stay safe and warm during extreme cold weather that has already affected many customers, even before the official start of winter.

This donation is expected to help drive enrollment of nearly 7,000 customers in DTE’s Low-Income Self

Sufficiency Plan (LSP) payment program, which offers fixed monthly payments based on customer

income and energy usage.

“We understand the challenges some of our customers face, especially during extreme weather, and we

are committed to providing assistance to help lighten the load, especially during the holidays,” said

MarkW. Stiers, president and chief operating officer of DTE Gas, DTE Energy. “This $6 million donation

will allow our agency partners to help many of our customers keep the heat and lights on during the

upcoming holiday season and through the New Year.”

The donations will be administered by The Heat andWarmth Fund and the United Way for Southeastern

Michigan, and will provide relief to elderly, unemployed, underemployed and disabled DTE customers

across Michigan who are struggling to pay their energy bills. The Accounting Aid Society will also receive

a donation to help them provide financial counseling and tax preparation services to middle- to lowincome

households.

“With this new $3 million donation and DTE’s continued commitment to delivering safe, reliable energy

to families in need, THAWis even more empowered to help families stay safe and warm this winter,”

said Saunteel Jenkins, chief executive officer, THAW. “Michigan winters can be frigid, and at THAW, our

goal is to assist as many residents as possible with basic human needs like heat and electricity.”

This $6 million donation follows a $5 million donation that DTE made to THAWand the United Way for

Southeastern Michigan earlier this year.

“This significant DTE contribution, on top of the $2.5 million donated earlier this year, allows United

Way to widen its Basic Needs safety net to serve even more families and ensure that they are warm

throughout the winter,” said Herman Gray, president and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

“We are very grateful to DTE for their longstanding partnership that enhances our collective

commitments to residents throughout Southeast Michigan.”

More than 35,000 residents were enrolled in DTE Energy’s LSP during the 2015-2016 program year, and

DTE’s goal is to enroll more than 45,000 in the program this year. Both agencies will be conducting

enrollment until February 2017 for eligible individuals seeking utility assistance for the 2016 – 2017

program year, which runs through October 2017. Visit dteenergy.com/lsp for additional program

information and for information about the LSP enrollment process.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and

management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an

electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving

1.2 million customers inMichigan. The DTE Energy portfolio includes non-utility energy businesses

focused on power and industrial projects, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy

marketing and trading. Information about DTE Energy is available at dteenergy.com,

twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com

#

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: