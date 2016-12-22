Watch: Dallas Mom And Her Daughter Arrested After Calling Cops On White Man Harassing Her 7-Year-Old Son

For Worth police are investigating how a local officer handled the arrest ofand her two daughters after they called 911 for help when a white neighbor tried to choke her 7-year-old son after he refused orders to pick up litter.

“My son is 7 years old. You don’t have the right to grab him, choke him for no paper that he threw. What you should have done because we have been living here for years so you know my house is a door in between yours. So you could have came to me. You don’t put your hands on my son,” Craig explained to the officer.

“Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” the officer asked, obviously taking the white man in question’s side.

“He can’t prove to me that my son littered. But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t. He didn’t have to put his hands on him,” Craig replied.

“Why not?” the officer asked.

The conversation escalates to the point that the officer arrests Craig and her 19-year-old daughter, Brea Hymond.

A video of the altercation was shared to Facebook and has since gone viral. The reason for outrage is clear:

What was not lost on most viewers is that, bafflingly, the officer never addressed the initial police report and choking incident.

“First we would like to see the official report regarding the initial assault. Obviously, we want to see that officer removed from the force, fired and prosecuted. We want to see the original person tried and prosecuted,” said Lee Merritt, the family attorney.

The Fort Worth police force has also addressed the incident, releasing a statement saying, “The Fort Worth Police Department enjoys a close and cooperative relationship with our citizens; one of transparency, mutual trust and respect. The Fort Worth Police Department expects every officer to treat persons they encounter with that same trust, respect and courtesy.” Adding,”We acknowledge that the initial appearance of the video may raise serious questions. We ask that our investigators are given the time and opportunity to thoroughly examine this incident and to submit their findings.”

The department has not yet released the identity of the officer in question, and will not release the officer’s body cam footage until the investigation is complete.

Craig is still being held at the Mansfield jail with a bond set for nearly $6,000, and her daughter is still being held as well for resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. The third woman arrested was a juvenile and arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Clearly Craig and her family deserve justice. It is of the utmost importance that they get it.

