Gospel artist Malloy releases R&B album

Popular local gospel artist Travis Malloy has been a singing sensation for 10 years. His remarkable voice has led the choir at one of Pittsburgh’s largest churches, Mount Ararat Baptist Church, in Larimer.

Fans, church members, family and friends have witnessed his career catapult over the years. As a gospel artist, he has had the opportunity to work with big name artists such as Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond as well as other local artists.

Malloy has had an impeccable career as an artist that touches lives through spreading the love of music and to enhance his career even more, he has relocated to Atlanta.

Now, the gospel artist has released his first R&B album entitled, “Love Languages,” which was released on his birthday, Nov. 21.

“Took me 10 years to accept that I couldn’t please everybody at the same time,” Malloy said. “So what makes this birthday and this album so special is because, for the first time, I did what I wanted to do without being a slave to a million different opinions of what ‘they’ want me to do and be. This project is symbolic of being free today. I took every musical inspiration in my life, and put it in one album; R. Kelly, Tank, Tyrese, Eric Dawkins, The Underdogs, The Corna Boyz, Omarion, 112, Next, Jodeci, Jagged Edge, Blackstreet, Charlie Wilson, J. Moss and John P. Kee.”

