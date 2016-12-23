Your browser does not support iframes.

Fences starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis premieres in theaters nationwide on Christmas day.

The film adapted from August Wilson’s original screenplay and the hit Broadway stage play has received critical acclaim.

As a period piece, Fences draws its narrative from the story of Troy Maxson, a mid-century Pittsburgh sanitation worker who once dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player. By the time the major leagues began admitting Black players, Maxson was too old.

In keeping with the theme of the original screenplay, Washington who stars as Maxson tries to be a good husband and father, the loss of his dream eats at him and causes him to make a decision that could tear his family asunder.

The cast of Fences recently sat down with NewsOne Now for an hourlong special discussing the power of the film and the themes depicted throughout Wilson’s masterpiece.

Watch portions of the NewsOne Now Fences movie special and be sure to support the film when makes its national debut on Chrismas Day.

Denzel Washington & Viola Davis Dish On ‘Fences’

