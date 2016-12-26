Cover To Cover …‘Believing in Magic’

For richer or poorer. For better or for worse.

If you’ve ever said those vows, you understand the solemnity and the promise they make; namely, that you’re in it for the long-haul, come what may, no matter what shakes. You promise to be there for good but, as in “Believing in Magic” by Cookie Johnson (with Denene Millner), it’s also in sickness and in health.

Earleatha “Cookie” Kelly, now Cookie Johnson, “had no clue” who Earvin “Magic” Johnson was when she sent off her application to Michigan State University. Her then-boyfriend, who was the jealous sort, mentioned Magic, but she was undeterred. Seriously, how would a girl from Detroit meet up with a college basketball star like that?

But that’s exactly what happened: like most MSU coeds, Cookie’s roommate had a crush on Magic. It was inevitable that while the roomie chased after a chance to be in the presence of the b-baller, Cookie would meet him and catch his eye.

Thus started a dozen-year, on-again, off-again relationship in which Cookie often didn’t know where she stood. They both hated to be controlled, which led to arguments, splits and reconciliations. He asked her to marry him three times and then broke the first two engagements; he tried to break the third, but she called his bluff, they were married quick in a beautiful wedding he insisted on having and she took his name.

