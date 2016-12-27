Rep. Gainey honors officer McClain

State Rep. Ed Gainey held his 4th Annual Community Police Service Award at the Hill House Association.

The purpose was to recognize the exceptional and dedicated service of an officer from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police––officer Richard E. McClain. Invited guests were from Zone 2, Pittsburgh’s public safety director and staff, the chief of police, Rep. Jake Wheatley, councilman Daniel Lavelle, and the honoree’s family and friends.

McClain, who has been servicing the Pittsburgh community for 27 years, is a graduate of Westinghouse High School and Tuskegee Institute, and grew up in Homewood.

He is a notable figure in the community because of his outreach to the people he serves, especially the youth.



Gainey said he was pleased to take this opportunity to recognize and honor McClain for his exemplary service to the community.

