SMH: A Black, Transgender Man Was Attacked On A NYC Subway

Another day, another hate crime.

A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a transgender black man in his face on Sunday night after he offered her his seat on the subway. The woman reportedly made racial remarks like “I don’t want to sit next to black people” before the attack that left the man with nearly 100 stitches.

44-year-old Ijan Jarrett who was attacked by the psycho woman told reporters, “I don’t know why she did it, because I didn’t do anything to provoke her.” He added that he was heading home to the Bronx on a 4 train after a shift at a hair salon in New Jersey when the incident happened, recalling, “Two girls came on the train. The heavy-set girl was standing over me. I asked her, ‘Would you like to sit next to your friend?’ she said, ‘Oh no, no. I’m good.’”

Jarrett says the woman, later identified as Stephanie Pazmino, gestured at him and scoffed, “I don’t want your seat!” She then turned to her cousin and stated, “I don’t want to sit next to a black person.” Reports say the woman attacked him by punching him as he attempted to get off at his stop, and that he didn’t know he had been stabbed until bystanders stepped in to help.

Pazmino was taken into custody and charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon after assaulting Ijan Jarrett. He is currently in the local hospital and in stable condition.

Source: NY Post

