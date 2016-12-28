Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores donates to Toys For Tots

By Alisha Dixon

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores donated a quarter million dollars to the Marines Toys For Tots Foundation to help Detroit and Flint families during this year’s holiday season.

“The holidays should be a special time for kids and their families and we want to help brighten up the season,” Gores said. “We’ve been working with Toys For Tots for a very long time. It’s an incredible organization that makes a huge impact this time of year. We’re proud to work together to bring more hope and happiness into the lives of Michigan’s children.”

The Marine Toys For Tots Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by the U.S. Marine Corps to raise money and to fund support operations for the foundation’s Marines Toys For Tots Program. The mission of the foundation includes giving toys to economically disadvantaged children during the holiday season. Last year, Toys For Tots gave toys to almost 7 million children during the 2015 holiday season.

President and CEO of the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation Lt. Gen. Pete Osman, USMC (Ret) said the contributions made by Gores has allowed the organization to support children who may otherwise not receive Christmas gifts.

“Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves. With the generous donation from Mr. Gores, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might have been forgotten,” Lt. Gen Osman said. “After all, every child deserves a little Christmas.”

Tanya Van Horn, cousin and spokesperson for Tom Gores, said for several years Gores anonymously donated to Toys For Tots, but went public in the last few years and this year’s event was the largest as a result of Gores’ contribution.

“This year he gave $250,000 split among Flint, Detroit and surrounding community areas. This was the largest giving event that he’s done to date with Toys For Tots, Van Horn said of Gores’ contribution. “This year, over 13,000 toys and 1400 bikes and helmets were given to over 2000 children in Detroit. In Flint, we served over 400 families, which is about 1000 children opening up presents”

Gores’ Michigan upbringing and identifying needs within the community during the holidays, Van Horn said, are some of the reasons why Tom donates each year.

“Being from Michigan, it’s very important for them to help Michigan families in this time of need. The holidays are very special for not only children, but for their families. If he’s able to brighten that season for them, he’ll definitely do that. 100% it’s for the children. They truly believe that every child deserves the excitement of opening up a Christmas present that morning. It’s almost very important for the community. Between the families in Flint and Detroit, the look on the family’s faces has been pure joy. They are very grateful. We’ve had nothing but smiling faces,” Van Horn said.

In addition to the toy drive, Gores supports many community organizations throughout the year to provide educational and job training, mentorship, recreation and youth sports for Michigan children. This year, the Gores family created the FlintNOW campaign to support the revitalization of Flint as a result of the city’s water crisis.

