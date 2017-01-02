A professional ‘People’s Theatre’ in the heart of Detroit

Dear Detroit Theatre lovers! HAPPY NEW YEAR! Another Opening, another show… The Champagne Opening of the World Premiere of Firepower by Kermit Frazier is days away on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8:30 pm. Meet the Playwright and have a glass of champagne after the show with him and the cast and crew. Subscribers get to play a “wild card” and bring a “wild friend” for free on Opening Night!

Pledgers, all 2016 and 2017 pledgers, get to buy one get one free for Opening Night!

get to buy one get one free for Opening Night! GOLD Pledgers, you get to buy one, get two free! UAW-Ford is Production Sponsor of Firepower. Ford employees get to purchase tickets for $10 each, half off regular price, for Firepower and any performance through the rest of the Rep’s 60th anniversary season. Simply call the Theatre and mention you are a Ford employee and bring your Ford badge to the Rep and you get the deal! Tickets are still only $17 advance for Opening Night, as with any other performance, or $20 same day. Call (313) 868-1347 to make your reservations. Can’t make Opening Night, but want to meet the playwright? You get a second chance. Mr. Frazier will be in attendance for his show the next night, Friday, January 6th at 8:30 pm as well. Firepower will run Thursdays through Fridays until March 12, 2017. Read below for more info on the play, also take a look back at some of the exciting things that happened at the Rep in 2016, and a peek toward the future…. Happy New Year from your Detroit Repertory Family! And see you at the Rep!