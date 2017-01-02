A professional ‘People’s Theatre’ in the heart of Detroit

|Dear Detroit Theatre lovers! HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Another Opening, another show…
The Champagne Opening of the World Premiere of Firepower by Kermit Frazier is days away on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8:30 pm. Meet the Playwright and have a glass of champagne after the show with him and the cast and crew.
Tickets are still only $17 advance for Opening Night, as with any other performance, or $20 same day.
Call (313) 868-1347 to make your reservations.
Can’t make Opening Night, but want to meet the playwright? You get a second chance.
Mr. Frazier will be in attendance for his show the next night, Friday, January 6th at 8:30 pm as well.
Firepower will run Thursdays through Fridays until March 12, 2017.
Read below for more info on the play, also take a look back at some of the exciting things that happened at the Rep in 2016, and a peek toward the future….
Happy New Year from your Detroit Repertory Family!
And see you at the Rep!