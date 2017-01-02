Veteran radio personality returns to hometown with new plans for her city

Pittsburgh, PA—Ki Ki Brown, the newest radio personality for Martz Communication station WAMO 100, has returned to host afternoons after spending several years working in radio in Baltimore, Washington, DC and New York City.

Now an “empty nester”, Ki Ki decided to return home to spend more time with her Pittsburgh family and work on a few personal projects.

In March of last year, Ki Ki became the CEO of a marketing and promotions company and also marketing her own brand as a veteran radio and television personality.

“My goal is to re-introduce myself to the people of Pittsburgh and share what I’ve learned in other markets. This city has changed a lot in the past 10 years. It’s more vibrant, innovative, accomplished, and exciting and I’m excited about what I can do to keep it going”, says the 43-year-old. “Although I love working at WAMO 100, I don’t want to be labeled as ONLY a WAMO personality. I am more than that. You just have to give me a chance to prove it.”

Since returning to WAMO 100, Ki Ki started reconnecting with the people of Pittsburgh and premiering community related features on her show, airing weekdays from 2P to 6P.

Currently, the afternoon host has a weekly feature titled “What’s Good In Ya Hood” which profiles community service organizations and programs that benefit the Pittsburgh area in hopes of spreading the word and educating the public. The feature includes interviews during the 4 o’clock hour every Friday.

She also plans to introduce “Ki Ki’s Classifieds” to WAMO 100 listeners starting in the new year. The feature will announce various companies that are currently hiring in the Pittsburgh area. Listeners would then be encouraged to call the station for more information as well as follow Ki Ki on her social media sites.

In addition to radio related projects, Ki Ki is also in the process of starting up her nonprofit organization (The Ki Ki’s Kids Foundation) in the Spring.

With the support of her station and hopefully landing a feature position on a local television network, the Pittsburgh community can experience her creativity and passion first hand.

Ki Ki Brown is available for interviews and guest appearances to host community and entertainment programs. Contact Nice 2 Media Marketing for booking and more information.

