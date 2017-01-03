25th Anniversary celebration of Lighthouse PATH Program features April Ryan

White House Correspondent April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks

One week after the Presidential Inauguration, a veteran White House Correspondent will be traveling to Detroit to share her insights, her story and her groundbreaking new book to benefit Lighthouse of Oakland County.

April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks will join forces with Emmy-winning news anchor Sherry Margolis of Fox 2 News, to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Lighthouse PATH program, the area’s only long-term transitional housing program of its kind for homeless women and children. Ryan will be launching her new book, “At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White,” and all guests to the celebratory luncheon will receive a copy of this important work. Ryan poses the question, “What do mothers tell their children about race?” to such notables as President Barack Obama, Actress Cindy Williams, Legendary performer and activist Harry Belafonte, Author & Life Coach Iyanla Vansant, former President Jimmy Carter and many others. The book includes a forward by Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s Hardball.

A frequent guest on CNN, FOX, MSNBC, ABC & CBS, Ryan, a single mother herself, knows a thing or two about persistence. “As an African American girl, I never thought that as a grown woman I would be a White House correspondent, a successful author, and on TV most days of the week. I worked hard to get where I am, and that hard work paid off. I am now viewed as one of the ‘veterans’ of the White House Press Corps, and in January 2017 I will celebrate being the only African- American to have reported daily from the White House for 20 years!”

The Iroquois Club | 43248 Woodward Ave. | Bloomfield Hills

Inspirational Lunch & Book Launch with White House Correspondent April Ryan

WHAT: A celebratory luncheon in honor of the 25th Anniversary of PATH, the long-term transitional housing program that has helped more than 1,700 homeless women and children move from crisis towards self-sufficiency. The PATH program is a rigorous, 24-month commitment that provides transitional and supportive housing, and an abundance of resources for skill building, networking, job search, education and referrals for daycare. It is the only program of its kind in Southeast Michigan. Hosted by Emmy-winning Fox 2 News Anchor Sherry Margolis!

When: Friday, January 27, 2017 | Doors Open 11:30 a.m.

Program at Noon

Where: The Iroquois Club | 43248 Woodward Avenue | Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Reservations: Tickets are $75.00 and $50.00 for college students and include a delicious lunch, choice of non-alcoholic beverages and a signed copy of April Ryan’s new book: At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White. All proceeds benefit Lighthouse of Oakland County.

Since 1972, Lighthouse of Oakland County is a leading resource for people and families challenged by economic hardship. Today, Lighthouse understands the complexities that lead to poverty and economic crisis. Lighthouse works as a one-stop shop helping not only to meet clients’ basic needs of food and shelter, but also to positively impact their lives through workforce development, financial literacy and life skill-building programs that create the path to self-sufficiency. Lighthouse is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization serving more than 16,000 individuals annually. Visit http://www.lighthouseoakland.org for more information.

The luncheon is a prelude to the PATH Celebration on February 10, 2017 at the Community House of Birmingham. Tickets for the February 10th Celebration will be available in December at http://www.lighthouseoakland.org.

Special Thank You to Huntington Bank and Fox 2 Detroit for their support of this event.

