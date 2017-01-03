Ford announces plan to build autonomous commercial vehicles at Flat Rock

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12) today applauded Ford’s announcement that the company will invest $700 million and add 700 new jobs at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District for the development of autonomous and electric vehicles. Ford also announced plans for introducing seven new electrified vehicles over the next five years, including the Mustang and F-150, and that the company is cancelling plans to build a new plant in Mexico.

“It is a great day for manufacturing in Michigan and the United States with Ford’s announcement that its highest-tech vehicles will continue to be built right here in the U.S. Our challenge now is to continue to do everything we can – together – to keep Michigan at the forefront of innovation and technology and keep manufacturing in the United States.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates what can happen when we do work together at the federal, state and local levels with workers and manufacturers to keep jobs in the U.S. This announcement also shows that the American auto industry continues to lead the way in many areas that will define the future of mobility, including autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles. Michigan’s auto workers are the best in the world, and Ford’s announcement today of a $700 million investment in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant that creates 700 new jobs illustrates their confidence in the U.S. workforce. This investment will ensure that Ford’s fully autonomous commercial vehicles will be produced right here in the United States, resulting in good paying American jobs and ensuring America continues to be on the cutting edge of these potentially life-saving technologies. This is a great way to start the New Year.”

