Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation hosts Auto Show Charity Preview parties

Supporters of Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation (CHMF), one of eight children’s charities benefiting from the 2017 Auto Show Charity Preview, can enhance their festive evening at special pre- and post-Preview parties. To thank individuals who designate CHMF as their charity of choice for the Auto Show Preview, the Foundation will host a complimentary pre-reception beginning at 4:30 p.m., January 13, 2017 at the MGM Grand Detroit Casino and Hotel.

In addition, guests can extend their Charity Preview evening at CHMF’s Big Shots, LITTLE STARS, a glamorous after-glow featuring a strolling dinner, cocktails and entertainment by Kimmie Horne. Big Shots, LITTLE STARS begins at 8:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. Complimentary transportation will be provided to and from the Auto Show Charity Preview. Tickets are $250 and are available by calling (313) 964-6994 or online at www.chmfoundation.org/bsls2017. CHMF is a 501(C) (3) charitable organization and proceeds will advance children’s health through community-based and hospital programs, medical research and education.

“We are very pleased that Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation was again chosen as a recipient of the Auto Show Charity Preview and we are especially grateful to the individuals who chose the Foundation as their charity of choice. These funds will benefit Michigan children of all ages,” said CHMF President and CEO Lawrence J. Burns.

Detroit resident Mable Jones is the Big Shots, LITTLE STARS event board chair, and Royal Oak resident Luanne Thomas-Ewald, CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan, is event honorary chair. Lead event sponsors include: MGM Grand Detroit, DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan, AAA, RDM Associates, Phoenix Innovate, Brinker/Barton Malow, and HOUR Media.

Auto Show Charity Preview tickets are required for Big Shots, LITTLE STARS guests. Tickets are $400 ($390 tax-deductible) and are available at NAIAS.com or by calling (888) 838-7500.

Established in 2003, the Foundation is dedicated to advancing the health and healthcare of the children of Michigan. This is accomplished through philanthropic support for pediatric medical education, research, and community benefit programs. The Foundation granted $6.6 million in 2016 for 131 vital pediatric health initiatives. The Foundation is an independent public charity governed by a community board of directors, and is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization. Learn more at www.chmfoundation.org.

