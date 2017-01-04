Lifestyles Report …Thank you, President Obama

I believe in writing thank you notes and I wish more people would go back to the old school way of sending out a thank you note when someone does something huge for you. As I was thinking about this and listening to numerous people saying that President Barack Obama has done nothing for the American people, I wanted to let him, and the people who read this column, know that I am grateful for the things that he has done. Since the list is huge and will not fit into this column, I selected a few things that I thought might be of interest to all of you. What hurts the most, is when I hear people say that he has not done anything for African Americans. Obama is not the president just for Black people, he is the president of the United States of America and the things that he has done are for all U.S. citizens.

The two things that I am most happy about are the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) and the Credit Card Act. Maybe you don’t pay any attention, but the reason you can now see how long it is going to take to pay off that credit card bill is due to Obama. As for HARP, many people were able to reduce their high mortgage rates and go from a 30-year fixed to a 15-year fixed one without much effort. Below, you will see some of the other things that he has accomplished. Thank you, President Obama, you will be missed.

•Families with three or more children have their taxes reduced $200-$600 through the permanent expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

•College students can claim $2,500 towards tuition, fees and course material on their taxes after the extension of the American Opportunity Tax Credit.

•Veterans and their families are offered in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities in all 50 states.

•United States and Cuba re-open embassies after 54-year diplomatic freeze.

