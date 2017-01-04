MiWedding Tours to Launch Series of Luxury Wedding Venue Excursions

Where will you spend the bulk of your wedding day and your wedding budget? At the reception venue! Someone has finally created an easy, elegant way to see and select the wedding venue that is as special as the wedding itself. MiWedding Tours has taken the hassle out of the venue selection process by scheduling two separate five-hour chauffeured tours of four of the finest competitively priced venues in the area: Petruzzellos Banquet and Conference Center and The San Marino Club, both in Troy, Michigan; and the Regency Manor Banquet Center and St. John’s Armenian Banquet Center, both in Southfield, Michigan.





Meet some of the most experienced wedding catering and event-planning staff at these four-star venues, each with a reputation for good food, beautiful decor, excellent customer service, and the capacity to accommodate wedding parties of 50 to 800 guests. MiWedding Tours will guide guests by asking the questions that will truly make the big day a memorable one.



On January 21st from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. couples, or brides and/or a member of the support circle, will sit back, relax and hear expert tips as they swap stories with other engaged people and explore wedding venues. It’s a true value at $55, with a worth totaling over $100. In addition, swag bags with discount certificates for a full range of products and services is provided.







Guests will board the coach, beginning at 9:15 a.m., in The Somerset Inn parking lot at 2601 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy. You must be 21 to attend and there is a limit of two tickets per bridal party. For more information, or to register for this event, please go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/miwedding-tours-luxury-venue-search-tour-tickets-27159963181





Wedding Venue Tours include:

• A red carpet trip on a luxury coach with a personal wedding venue tour guide on board.

• Champagne with gourmet hot & cold hors d’oeuvre samples, compliments of the venue, including canapes and other light delicacies.

• Up to a full hour at each of the four stops. Explore and consult on the venue’s offerings, size, decor, presentation and any other considerations that will make the day a special one.

• Promotional materials from each venue and discounts in the brides’ gift swag bag.





“The venue is where the majority of the wedding day is spent, where most pictures are taken, where the food and drink set the tone. It’s the beginning of life as husband and wife,” said Tene’ Logan, MiWedding Tours Coordinator. “That’s what motivated me to be apart of a venue selection service as a recent bride myself, so couples aren’t undone by exhaustion and inconvenience, and end up settling for less than they really want just to check this key task off their list,” she continued.







The second tour takes off on February 25, 2017 for the unique and rustic themed bride-to-be; Crowne Plaza, and the Guardian Building; both in Detroit Michigan, and Roberts Riverwalk Hotel and Detroit Boat Club also all in Detroit, Michigan.

MiWedding Tours “speaks wedding” and is a wedding planner’s dream that can be included in the professional’s menu of services, saving time, gas and energy arranging and driving brides from venue to venue.





Promotional partners include: The Arthur Murray Dance Studio and Gayle’s Chocolates both of Royal Oak, Michigan; Sweet Dreams of Warren, Michigan; Lee’s Specialty of Bloomfield Hills; Allstar Chauffeured Services of Troy; and Cadillac Travel of Southfield.





For more information on MiWedding Tours: www.miweddingtours.com

