NAMAD, IHS Automotive Award Auto Brands focused on diversity

(NNPA)—A year ago, the makers of the Toyota Corolla were recognized as having the auto industry’s highest number of new vehicles registered to ethnic consumers.

At this year’s second annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards in Detroit, Toyota faces competition from Honda, Nissan and Chevrolet— among others—when winners are announced at the invitation-only event scheduled for 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8.

The special presentation takes place during the North American International Auto Show at The Cobo Center in Detroit, Mich.

“Last year went excellent and it exceeded both my expectations and [the expectations] of my awards co-creator Damon Lester,” said Marc Bland, the vice president of Diversity Inclusion for IHS Automotive, a London-based organization that’s widely considered the most trusted source for vehicle and consumer insights and registration information. Lester is the president of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers . “Damon and I decided to do a fact-based diversity awards show and we looked at those brands and models and their supporting agencies who put forth a strategy of selling to ethnic consumers including women of all race and backgrounds and also millennials, because they’re the future.”

Bland continued: “Instead of putting together a panel of people who based recognition on opinions or perceptions, we said why not look at facts. Our awards are based on new vehicle performance. If you sell to mostly African-Americans, to Asian-Americans, to women, then you’ll get to get on our stage and accept an award. If you don’t, you get to be recognized based on facts.”

