Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree announces show cause hearings to prevent foreclosures in 2017

Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree is pleased to announce that his office is gearing up to help reduce foreclosures in 2017 by expanding efforts to meet with homeowners who have received foreclosure notices.

The Treasurer in January will also hold show cause hearings for people who have received a “yellow bag” formal notice of intent to foreclose on properties in Wayne County. The meetings will be held throughout January. Those who have received a notice are encouraged to attend the hearings, if necessary or to contact the Treasurer’s office to discuss their situation.

“By law, these hearings are called ‘show cause’ hearings,” said Treasurer Sabree. “This office would prefer to use the hearings as an opportunity to educate taxpayers on options available through my office to possibly prevent foreclosures and help people stay in their homes. Truly, the last thing we want to do is foreclose on a home.”

Accordingly, the Wayne County Treasurer’s office will hold the hearings on January 10, 11, 12, 17,18, 19, 24 and 25 at 400 Monroe, Detroit on the 8th floor. The meetings will walk taxpayers through foreclosure prevention options. They will also have a host of public-private alliance organizations on hand to provide free financial counseling, assistance with energy bills, home financing and related services. For more information please call 313-224-5990 or send an email to info@waynecounty.com.

Sabree added that anyone who is concerned about foreclosure does not need to wait for the show cause hearings. Homeowners can contact the Treasurer’s office during regular business hours for personalized attention to their case.

The Wayne County Treasurer’s office 2017 show cause hearings are scheduled this January for all Wayne County property owners who have been notified of a pending foreclosure.

If a taxpayer has received a show cause notice but is enrolled in a payment plan and has missed two or less payments, is current on their taxes, and will have their 2016 taxes paid by March 1, 2017, they do not have to attend.

For all others notified, they should plan to attend the show cause hearing on the date and time provided in their notice

