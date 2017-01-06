Iota Phi Foundation 2016 Awards Dinner

The spacious Syria Center was once again the venue for the Iota Phi Foundation Annual Achievement Awards Dinner. On Nov. 19, 2016, hundreds of guests in stunning dresses and handsome tuxedos savored cocktails and dinner, before enjoying the 2016 awards presentation. The Iota Phi Foundation collaborates with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Iota Phi Chapter in all of its community initiatives. Each year, scholarships are awarded to five deserving students. This year’s scholarship winners were Liza Wilson of Oakland Catholic High School, Chanel Curges of CAPA High School, Alexander Nichols IV of Deer Lakes High School, Caiden Cook of Beaver Falls High School and Jordan E. Scott of West Mifflin Area High School. Each student is active in their community and plans on attending a four-year university.



Along with students, the Iota Phi Foundation also recognizes exceptional individuals and organizations. This year’s roster featured Bynums Marketing & Communication (Exemplary Service Award for Business); Raymond B. Wynn, MD, FACR (Exemplary Service Award for Medicine); Jason Rivers, WE Promise leader, and a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher (Exemplary Service Award for Education); Daniel Lavelle, Pittsburgh City Council member–Safety Committee chair (Exemplary Service Award for Community Advocacy; Tracey McCants-Lewis, assistant clinical professor (Citizen of the Year); Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Ivy Charitable Endowment (Sylvester Pace Humanitarian Award); Bro. Wilbur E. Hines (Lifetime Achievement Award); and Bro. Hassan Sharif was selected as Omega Man of the Year.



Awards were presented by Rodney Jones, Iota Phi Foundation chairman and Kenneth Minefield, Scholarship Committee chairman, while Jabari Weatherspoon, Basilus of the Iota Phi Chapter welcomed the crowd. Deejay Mac provided the soundtrack for the evening.

